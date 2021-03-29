A year ago around this time, fans of the MonsterVerse were getting psyched for “Godzilla vs. Kong,” reviving an age-old movie debate: When Kong fights Godzilla, who wins?

The correct response, by the way, is “Hollywood,” but in 2020 the answer was the global COVID-19 pandemic, which managed to do what Monster Zero, Mechagodzilla, and a dozen other monsters couldn’t do — pin them both to the mat for a year. The movie has been held in suspended animation since last March, when director Adam Wingard finished his director’s cut, and is now slated to arrive in theaters and stream on HBO Max this We…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...