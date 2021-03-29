Washington (AFP) – A top US health official made an emotional plea for people to “hold on a little longer” with measures to stop the coronavirus, admitting she felt a sense of “impending doom” as data showed the country tipping into another wave.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky told reporters she wanted to speak off the cuff to convey the gravity of the situation. “I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” she said. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason …

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...