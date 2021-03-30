On October 11, 2020, two suspects armed with a gun robbed a clerk at a convenience store in the 11600 block of Billingsley Road. Detectives responded to the scene and began investigating leads. During their investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for a residence in La Plata.

On March 25, 2021, they served the warrant with assistance from the CCSO’s Emergency Services Team, Narcotics investigators and members of the La Plata Police Department. Once inside the house, investigators located two stolen handguns, a Polymer 80 “ghost gun”, an AR-15 rifle, and enough marijuana to substantiate possession with the intent to distribute drugs.

Four people who were inside the house were arrested including the two suspects who were involved in the robbery at the convenience store. Akiva Yurii Kelton, 18, and Saiquan Leroy Stewart, 19, both from La Plata, were each charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, theft, use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and other related charges.

They are being held at the Charles County Detention Center. Syrez Raheem Barber, 22, and Delante Antonio Ambort, 18, both of La Plata, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of firearms, drug trafficking, and other related charges. They were released on their own recognizance on March 26.

Detective Gregory and Detective Bringley are continuing the investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...