By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, saying the British socialite helped procure a fourth underage girl for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

An amended indictment against Maxwell now covers alleged crimes stretching from 1994 to 2004 in New York and Florida, including accusations that she paid the girl, known as Minor Victim-4, hundreds of dollars for each sexual act with Epstein. The girl was 14 when the grooming began, the indictment said. Maxwell, who was Epstein’s longtime associate …

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...