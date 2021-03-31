By Julie Steenhuysen CHICAGO (Reuters) – Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and produces robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds, the companies said on Wednesday, paving the way for them to seek U.S. and European approval to use the shot in this age group within weeks.

The data from a clinical trial, which puts the shot ahead of other Western vaccine developers in the quest to protect children, will likely allow for its use in that group before the next school year, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement. Whether COVID-19 vaccine…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...