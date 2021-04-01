(Reuters) – The Washington Nationals’ home opener against the New York Mets, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, Major League Baseball said.

The decision was made a day after the Nationals said one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, while four others and a staff member were in quarantine following contact tracing.

“We’re unable to disclose any additional information about who tested positive,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said in a report on the team’s website. “But we are following MLB protocols and CDC protocols and working closely with the …

