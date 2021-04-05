Ridge VFD, along with fire and rescue personnel from throughout the County and NDWFD Webster Field has responded to the 49000 block of Harry James Road in Ridge, for the reported overdue canoe with to youths still missing.

Crews received a 911 call from the parent of a 13-year-old and 15-year-old stating they were last seen on Sunday, April 4, at approximately 9:45 p.m., and stated they noticed the two subjects and the canoe were missing today, Monday, April 5, 2021. The last known location was in the 49000 block of Harry James Road near the Harry James Creek.

First Responders are currently searching the area (land and water), along with one SAR helicopter assisting.

As of 6:00 pm, April 5, the boys and canoe are still missing. Photos of the missing boys are attached. At least one of the boys was wearing a yellow life safety vest. Unknown if the other boy was wearing safety equipment. The canoe is silver in color.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

