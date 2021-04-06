These days, most of us are often faced with tons of workload. This usually eats up a lot of our time that most of us don’t even have enough time to do our chores or even shop for groceries.

The pandemic has also created challenges for many of us to go on an essential run to groceries. And while vaccine rollout has already begun, some are still scared to go outside and buy groceries in person.

Luckily, thanks to the advancements in technology, it has become a lot easier to shop while you’re in the comfort of your home. So, even if you have tons of chores and work to do or whatnot, you won’t worry about running out of essential items as you can now have them delivered right at your doorstep.

But the problem now is where you should shop without worrying about your groceries and your money. Don’t worry, we listed some of the best websites to go to in case you need some groceries delivered safely to your location.

Buying groceries online is more ideal these days to save you more time, effort and of course, to keep you safe from the virus that’s still lurking out there. If you’re looking for reliable websites for buying groceries, here are some that we highly recommend and what you need to know about them.

Thrive Market

Thrive Market is one of the best places to shop online for groceries. Aside from the fact that it’s safe, they also offer starter kits for people who need special diets. This includes gluten-free, Paleo, keto, and even Whole30. In addition to that, you can buy seafood and meat in bulk, making it easier to stock for food for longer.

The best part of it is that if your orders add up to more than $49, you can enjoy free shipping too. However, for you to shop and enjoy more perks, you’ll need to sign up for a membership that will cost you $60 annually.

Fresh Direct

Fresh Direct has numerous options and brands to offer. Thus, shopping here is also like shopping at a mainstream store for groceries. The only difference is that you’re shopping online.

What’s more is that you can shop for high-quality produce too, including new freezer items, and dishes that have less than 500 calories, to name a few. Plus, you can find the best options here at a discounted price if you have coupons. However, the downside is that they only deliver in selected areas and the delivery fee varies depending on your location.

Shipt

Shipt is yet another good website for online grocery shopping. For starters, Shipt can shop for you from local grocers to popular retailers, such as Target, CVS, Petco, and Costco. Personal shoppers can hand-pick each item you order. You’re also ensured about the safety of your goods as they see to it to send text updates along the way.

Unlike other sites, another good thing about Shipt is that it lets you add and/or substitute products in your cart. So, you won’t have to worry in case the product you’re looking for isn’t available.

However, note that you’ll need to sign up for membership too, which costs $14 a month. You can also opt for a yearly membership to avoid hassles for $99 per year. They also offer free delivery services on orders of more than $35. You can also change your delivery address in case you need to send groceries to your loved ones too.

Boxed

Boxed is a bit different from other online grocery services. This is because most of the things that Boxed offers are shelf-stable. To purchase seafood, frozen goods, dairy, and other non-shelf-stable items, you’ll need to go through their Express Grocery channel.

And unlike the previous sites, you don’t need a membership fee to shop at Boxed. The shipping also costs as low as $6.99, depending on your orders, but you can pay $49 per year, so you can enjoy free or discounted delivery. Plus, you can earn cash rewards that you can use the next time your shop.

AmazonFresh

Amazon nearly has everything. And, of course, it also has a grocery delivery option, AmazonFresh. Here, you can shop for fresh produce, organic products, local goodies, and even prepared meals.

Unlike other sites, what makes AmazonFresh stand out more is that it offers shipping in nearly all major cities. Plus, you can enjoy free delivery services if you’re a Prime member.

Instacart

Instacart is also like Boxed, wherein you have shoppers to hand-pick items for you. However, what makes it different is that it lets you order from different stores at the same time.

The best part is that you can shop at CVS, Costco, Aldi, Sam’s Club, or Wegmans even without membership from the said stores. You also have an option whether you’ll have your orders delivered to your doorstep or you’ll just pick them up from the store.

But, note that Instacart’s shoppers set their own rates for the service. This means you’re paying for the convenience too, aside from the items you’re purchasing. Even so, with the advantages that it has to offer, it’s worth giving a chance.

Yummy Bazaar

Yummy Bazaar, on the other hand, will definitely be your go-to website if you need specific ingredients that are hard to find in your local stores, thanks to its motto, “Discover the world through food.”

Whether you want to explore different cuisines from the comfort of your home or you miss your home country, don’t worry, this website got your back as it can deliver high-quality staples, snacks, baking ingredients, sweets, and other shelf-stable products from around the world right at your doorstep.

The best part of it is that you can enjoy free shipping within the US if you order more than $59 worth of products.

Shopping for groceries online saves time and effort. It also helps keep you safe while the virus is still out there, which is why it’s worth giving a try.

