UPDATE 4/6/2021 @11 a.m.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a missing person investigation for two juveniles reported missing on April 5, 2021, from a residence in Ridge.

Jesse Oleg Clark, age 13, and Josiah Vladimir Clark, age 15, were last seen on April 4, 2021, at a residence located on Harry James Road in Ridge. Jesse is a white male, 5’2” and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Josiah is a white male, 5’7” and weighs 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

An extensive search is being conducted by air, foot and water by numerous agencies to include Civil Air Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of National Resources, Calvert County Search and Rescue, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and numerous volunteer fire and EMS services. It is probable residents in Ridge may see volunteers paired with officers on their property searching for the missing persons.

At this time, no additional volunteers are needed at the Ridge Volunteer Firehouse. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who locates property possibly connected to the missing persons to call 911 so latitude and longitude can be obtained.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Anyone who locates property possibly connected to this case is asked to contact 911.

UPDATE 4/6/2021 @8:43 a.m.: This is a message from the St. Mary’s County Dept of Emergency Services. Numerous resources are in the Ridge area conducting search operations for two missing juveniles.

The 1st juvenile is a w/m, 15 yo and is approx 5 ft 7 in & weighs 135 lbs, brown hair & brown eyes.

The 2nd juvenile is a w/m, 13 yo and is approx 5 ft 2 in and weighs 130 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, unk clothing.

Last seen at approx 9:45 pm on Sunday, April 4th, 2021. If they’re seen, contact 9-1-1 immediately. Any further inquires should be directed to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008

UPDATE April 6, 2021, @ 6:00 a.m.: Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police are handling the investigation.

As of 8:30 pm last night, all fire and rescue services have been placed into service. The boys, and the canoe, have still not been located. The US Coast Guard is performing low flights using FLIR to detect thermal signatures. It is recommended to not interfere with the Coast Guard’s search this evening.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will resume the search at daybreak. They will be setting up a Command Post in the Ridge VFD parking lot. If you wish to volunteer for the search party tomorrow, please get in contact with the DNR Officers at the Command Post.

Ridge VFD, along with fire and rescue personnel from throughout the County and NDWFD Webster Field has responded to the 49000 block of Harry James Road in Ridge, for the reported overdue canoe with two youths still missing.

Crews received a 911 call from the parent of a 13-year-old and 15-year-old stating they were last seen on Sunday, April 4, at approximately 9:45 p.m., and stated they noticed the two subjects and the canoe were missing today, Monday, April 5, 2021. The last known location was in the 49000 block of Harry James Road near the Harry James Creek.

First Responders are currently searching the area (land and water), along with one SAR helicopter assisting.

As of 6:00 pm, April 5, the boys and canoe are still missing. Photos of the missing boys are attached. At least one of the boys was wearing a yellow life safety vest. Unknown if the other boy was wearing safety equipment. The canoe is silver in color.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Like this: Like Loading...