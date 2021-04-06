Waldorf, MD- Charles County Sheriff’s patrol officers have identified and arrested two women in connection with an assault that occurred at the Taco Bell on Smallwood Drive on March 31.

In the case, Tanesha Renea Williams, 25, of Waldorf, who was driving a sedan, had placed an order at the drive-thru. As she pulled up to the cashier, she and a passenger in the car, Diamond Shanay Johnson, 28, of Waldorf, began arguing with the employee over the food order.

Both Williams and Johnson exited the car and approached the employee who was still standing at the drive-thru window. Williams assaulted the employee at the window before both she and Johnson got back into the car. Williams then drove to the front of the restaurant where several people were standing outside of the front doors. Williams drove her car toward the group of people, backed up, and then drove toward the group again, striking and injuring several people as she continued forward crashing through the front doors.

After the assault, Williams backed her car out of the restaurant and fled the scene. Several people were treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Patrol officers responded and after a thorough investigation, positively identified both the driver and occupant.

Arrest warrants were obtained on April 3 and members of the CCSO’s Warrant Unit located the suspects and served the warrants on April 5. Williams was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, traffic violations, and other related charges. Johnson was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

Like this: Like Loading...