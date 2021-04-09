There are so many reasons why people donate to charity, the most common reason being that there are so many people who feel great after giving. It’s always fulfilling whenever you see a smile on someone else’s face after they have received a gift from you. In a nutshell, giving is human.

In the Good book, there’s a verse that says that blessed is the hand that giveth than the one that taketh. Also, you need not let your right hand know what your left hand is giving, or vice versa. This can apply so perfectly as when you give to the needy, you need not brag about it. Whenever you are giving for the right cause, there are abundant blessings in store for you. Let’s take a look at the reasons why you should donate to charity.

You Get To Help People

The first thing you should always keep in mind is, the world will be a better place whenever you give. It doesn’t matter what you are giving; be it your time, expertise, or money. When you donate to charities you could be funding scholarships for the children whose parents are not well of, maybe even save so many animals just because you funded a charity organization.

According to the latest blog posted at C4i Canada , over 1,000,000 Israeli children are living in poverty. This is a worrying trend and a global problem. Giving to charity ensures that these kids get shelter, food, and clothing. These are the most basic needs a child needs as they grow. The future is so much dependent on the little ones and giving ensures their survival.

It’s Fulfilling

When you help others, volunteer your time, or donate to charities, it feels good and you can be able to sleep well at night knowing that you did something for someone in need. Some people would rather store their wealth in banks instead of giving and at the end of it all, there’s not much that can be gained from stashing wealth. You have an opportunity to help someone in need and enjoy the fulfillment that comes from it.

Helps Teach Kids The Importance Of Giving

When you teach your kids to give generously and help them experience how much joy it comes with giving, it’s the best feeling ever as a parent. As a parent you want your kids to do well at school but then again, the school year will one day become a thing of the past. You want your kids to carry home valuable lessons in life that will help shape the future of humanity. Apart from schoolwork, you’ll want your kids to be compassionate, empathetic, and generous. Below are traits you can build in your kids to teach them the importance of donating to charities:

Try to encourage creative thinking

You can start the generosity right at home such as helping their siblings or participating in the chores at home

It’s A Way Of Showing Gratitude

Even with a busy schedule, you can still manage to take your time and resources and put them to good use. This should be done as a way of showing gratitude not only to your maker but to the people who have never forget to say thank you for all that you have been given. It’s so easy to forget to show gratitude when you focus so much on the figures and numbers. When you show gratitude to the people who made your mission possible by giving to charities, it shows how much you care. Additionally, every gift, big or small, is a testament that you are thankful. Below are ways you can strengthen and develop your donor relationships by just being thankful:

Try to always to make a good first impression

Cultivate good communication skills

Make gratitude a priority when you receive donations

Ensure that donations are delivered immediately to avoid temptations

Feel good whenever you show your gratitude

You Become More Informed

Before donating to any organization, be sure to get more information on the particular organization. This will help in making the right decisions. Ensure that your donations are directed to where they need to go. Research and follow your guts when it comes to choosing a charity organization. Here are some of the ways you can be sure that every dollar you give is going to charity:

Check their financial statements

Make sure that the organization is registered

Try and find out how much is going to charity out of your money

Once you understand what gets people motivated to give, it gets a lot easier when deciding to give. All in all, giving comes with a lot of good feeling knowing that at the end of the day, you made someone smile. The above will help you if you are struggling with why you should donate to charity.

