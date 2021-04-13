UPDATE 4:00 p.m. From the Maryland State Police-Leonardtown Barrack– A Maryland state trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack has been involved in a shooting after responding to a call for an individual who was possibly armed with a gun. The incident occurred not far from the Leonardtown Barrack. We have no additional details at this time.

UPDATE @ 1:58 p.m.: The Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that they are currently operating on the scene of an officer-involved shooting. There are no additional details at this time.

Leonardtown, MD-At approximately 1:30 p.m. today, EMS units were requested to the 23000 block of Hollywood Road in Leonardtown, MD for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

At this time the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office states that Hollywood Road near the Maryland State Police Barracks is closed. There is a heavy police presence at this time.

This is a developing story….

