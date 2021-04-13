Tyrae Lamarr Steele

Upper Marlboro, MD… The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Tyrae Lamarr Steele on April 9, 2021, on a warrant for Attempted First Degree Murder obtained by the county police in March 31, 2021.

According to the warrant, on August 4, 2018, police responded to the 3400 Block of Strawberry Hill Dr. in Clinton, MD, for a reported vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they discovered a victim sitting in a vehicle unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Detectives learned that Steele, alongside two other subjects, who the victim knew, agreed to meet at a park. The victim disclosed that when Steele and the two others arrived, they were shot and robbed of their personal property. Steele fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where they received treatment for injuries. Detectives were able to identify Steele as the shooter through their investigation.

On April 9th, deputies conducted a full investigation on the whereabouts of Steele. After being notified that deputies were searching for him. Steele agreed to meet with deputies to turn himself in. Upon arrival, Steele was served the warrant, placed into custody, and safely transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro, MD, without incident.

Steele is also charged with conspiring with another to unlawfully steal from them with a dangerous weapon (Con-Armed Robbery).

