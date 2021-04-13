A lot of our lives are lived online these days and even more so over the past years thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. While many of us are undoubtedly excited for the return of in-person events and activities, there are a few experiences that we have found to be even more beneficial when enjoyed online.

Here are some of the online experiences that can rival their real-life counterparts.

Job Interviews

Job interviews are stressful at the best of times and even more so during a pandemic. The rise in virtual interviews has helped reduce the stress generally associated with a job interview. For instance, you don’t have to worry about whether your handshake is just the right amount of firmness or whether your palms are sweaty with nerves.

You can also have notes in front of you, and you don’t need to worry about whether you’re making too much or not enough eye contact. For some extra comfort and relaxation, you could even turn up to the interview in your pyjama bottoms – just make sure they’re out of shot!

While virtual interviews are unlikely to be a permanent fixture in the jobs market, they definitely help take some of the stress out of the process.

Seminars And Lectures

The digital age has made continuous learning more accessible than ever before. You can now learn from the comfort of your own home, with online meeting platforms like Zoom making it simple to attend courses no matter where you are.

Online learning has removed the geographical restrictions on education, meaning that you could study with an expert lecturer in Italy from your home in the UK. There is greater flexibility with online learning, and it is much easier to engage in self-paced learning online.

While there are definite advantages to in-person learning, online learning’s flexibility and opportunity really can’t be outdone.

Online Casinos

For many, a brick and mortar casino is the pinnacle of luxury and enjoyment. For others, it may be a confusing, busy and noisy experience, and one to be avoided. Fortunately, the online casino experience means that anyone can enjoy gambling from the comfort of their own home.

It may help to do some research into the different online casinos out there. For the most authentic casino experience, you should look for a trustworthy, safe live casino. This allows you to play against others and experience some classic casino games like poker, blackjack and roulette. If you’d like to find the right online casino for you, they list out the best live casinos on this site . Online Casinos have a comprehensive list of the best live casinos that anyone can enjoy from the comfort of their sofa.

Open Days

Open days are a great way to explore prospective schools, universities and workplaces. Thanks to online hosting services, you can now experience open days from your home, taking the hassle out of travelling to an event. You will also be guided around your open day tour without having to worry about navigating crowds and finding the right places.

Movie Nights

Movie nights are a staple for many friends and one that we have all had to go without over recent months. Many people have chosen to host online movie nights as an alternative and have discovered a lot to be gained from engaging online instead.

Most virtual meeting and hangout spaces have the option to share a screen with participants, meaning that there is no limit to how many people can join in with your movie night. This means that you don’t have to worry about seating everyone comfortably – they can simply set themselves up at home and enjoy the movie.

Wine Tasting

Virtual wine tasting sessions have become very popular over the months of lockdown. It is an excellent way to add some variety to lockdown and arguably is more fun than in-person wine tasting.

Many wineries offer wine tasting sessions, where they send out samples of wine and snacks to pair them with. A professional sommelier then guides you through the different wines, making this a luxurious at-home activity. It also has the bonus of not having to worry about how to get home afterwards!

Psychics

Many psychics now offer online sessions for those curious about the paranormal. Taking part in an online séance or reading can be ideal for beginners to sample what psychics have to offer. It can also be excellent for any sceptics among us, as there will be no way for the psychic to use sleight of hand or parlour tricks to imitate a paranormal experience.

Museum Tours

Many museums now offer virtual tours of their premises. While this can’t quite compare to visiting in person, these tours offer the ability to enjoy culture and art from anywhere. Virtual tours are ideal for families who might not necessarily be able to visit different cities to get their fill of culture and can be an excellent learning experience for people of any age.

Exercise Classes

Virtual exercise classes have exploded in popularity due to the coronavirus pandemic. It seems likely that online classes are here to stay, as people enjoy the flexibility and convenience compared to visiting traditional studios.

Online exercise classes are also ideal for beginners or those who are nervous about exercising around others. You have the option to be visible only to your instructor, and so there is no worry about looking silly in front of your whole class!

Online exercise classes have also been a valuable tool for those who run fitness facilities to keep themselves running during the pandemic.

Gaming

Online gaming is a popular pastime for many. While gaming with friends in person can be enjoyable, gaming online allows you to play with your own setup, where you are most comfortable. Many gamers recognise the need for comfort and familiarity to get the most out of the gaming experience.

You could even consider having a regular gaming session with friends to stay connected no matter where you are.

