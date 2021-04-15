Published by

MIAMI — About four out of every 10 Floridians have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine — a shift in the pandemic landscape that has upended the meaningfulness of various statistics that health experts, government officials and the public have relied on for the last year.

Vaccines haven’t just cut the number of people at risk of developing severe disease. They’ve also skewed the pool of who’s still getting tested for the virus, impacting still closely watched numbers like daily case counts and the percentage of tests coming back positive. Some things haven’t changed. Hospitalizations …

