Clinton, MD- The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man in Clinton. The victim is 26-year-old Randy Thompson of Washington, DC. He had been reported missing in the District on April 13, 2021.

On April 13, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, officers responded to the 12200 block of Gallahan Road for a welfare check. Once on scene, officers located the victim inside of a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify the suspect(s) in this case.

Any questions about the missing persons case should be directed to MPDC.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0016432.

Like this: Like Loading...