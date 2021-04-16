Published by

Reuters

By Brendan O’Brien CHICAGO (Reuters) -Chicago officials released to the public on Thursday a graphic body-camera video showing a police officer shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy while he appeared to be raising his hands in an alley more than two weeks ago.

The nine-minute video from Eric Stillman’s body camera showed the 34-year-old officer getting out of his squad car and running after Adam Toledo in an alley at 2:30 a.m. on March 29 in Little Village, a Mexican neighborhood on the city’s West Side. The video then showed Stillman yelling “Stop” to Toledo before he caught up to him and or…

