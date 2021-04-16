On Friday April 9, 2021, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) stopped by Station 9 in California to move our siren pole and siren. While we do not use the siren for fire calls anymore, it is still used for Civil Defense, warning our residents of inclement weather.

The movement was in response to the phase 3 extension of FDR Boulevard from Chancellors Run Rd to Buck Hewitt Road. When this phase of FDR Blvd is complete, Fire Department Lane will cease to exist, and we will have an alternate route south towards Lexington Park.

The project was coordinated by David Lindsay of SMECO. Moving the electric service will be performed by JWE Electric.

We would like to give a special shout out to the onsite SMECO Supervisory Matt Bowes.

Like this: Like Loading...