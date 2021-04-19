Published by

Reuters

By Nate Raymond (Reuters) – Four drugmakers are set to face trial on Monday in a lawsuit by several large counties in California that are seeking more than $50 billion over claims the companies helped fuel an opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing addictive painkillers.

The case against Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC and AbbVie’s Allergan unit is one of the thousands of lawsuits by states and local governments seeking to hold pharmaceutical companies responsible for the drug crisis. Opioids have resulted in the overdose deaths of nearly 500,000 …

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...