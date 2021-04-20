Published by

Reuters

By Jonathan Allen MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) – Jurors are due to begin the second day of deliberations on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd during an arrest last May.

The 12 sequestered jurors were expected to consider three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders and medical experts, along with hours of video evidence that make up the most high-profile U.S. police misconduct case in decades. Chauvin, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to second-degre…

