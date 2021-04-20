Published by

Google Earth, the online atlas you once used to look up your house and then never returned to, has gained a new feature relevant to all humanity, one that depicts the impact of human life on the planet.

Urban expansion, mining, deforestation and agricultural development – a new timelapse function on the website lets you watch decades of change to specific regions in a few eye-opening seconds. In 800 timelapse videos – pulled together from 24 million satellite images over 37 years – you can see how glaciers melt, cities grow and the rainforest recedes. Google Earth chief Rebecca Moore said the…

