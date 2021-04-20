On Monday, April 19, 2021 at 2:40 a.m., the Waldorf VOlunteer FIre Department responded to the 9400 block of Marshall Corner Road in Pomfret,MD for a reported vehicle fire.

Ten firefighters contained the blaze in about ten minutes. Once under control, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report the fire is believed to have started in the engine compartment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. The estimated loss is placed at $5000.00. The fire was discovered by a passer-by.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.

