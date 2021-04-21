Robert Harvey, Calvert County State’s Attorney, announces that the Grand Jury has returned 3 indictments charging Moshe Michael Imel, 50, of Owings, MD, with numerous counts of child sexual abuse. The indictments allege violations over a time period of 2012 to 2020 involving 3 separate victims. All victims were alleged to have been under the age of 14 when the abuse began.

The indictments allege that Imel, in his capacity as a coach with the Patuxent Rhinos football team, befriended the victims and invited them into his home in Owings. He allegedly provided them with lodging, food, gifts, and money in exchange for sexual favors. The acts allegedly occurred in Imel’s home. Among other things, Mr. Imel is charged with 2 counts of Rape-Second Degree (Felony-20 year maximum) and 5 counts of Sex Abuse of a Minor-Continuing Course of Conduct (Felony-30 year maximum).

The alleged abuse was discovered when 2 of the victims, who are now age 21, reported the matter to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. After receiving the information, detectives responded to Imel’s home, where they discovered a 3rd child, aged 14, living there. This child also reported that he had been abused by Imel.

Imel is currently being detained at the Calvert County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond. He has been held since his arrest on March 18, 2021.

It is important to note that these indictments set forth the charges against Mr. Imel. He has a right to have these charges adjudicated by a Judge or jury. The State looks forward to the opportunity to present its evidence in Court at the appropriate time.

Finally, the investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding these charges, other incidents, or other victims are urged to call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800. The identity of all callers will be shielded.

