LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Aging & Human Services is pleased to announce the Senior Activity Centers will reopen to the public Tuesday, April 27. Hours of operation for the Loffler, Garvey, and Northern Senior Activity Centers will be Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Participants will be required to complete an updated registration form.

Upon reopening, participants will be able make reservations to join in exercise classes, both indoor and outdoor, and utilize exercise equipment available at all three senior activity centers. Physical distancing guidelines must be observed at all times while participating in these activities.

Due to social/physical distancing and resulting space limitations, we will continue virtual programming in addition to in-person fitness and art instruction classes, among others. Visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging for a full calendar of upcoming activities. While not all activities, such as card, board, and table games that do not allow for adequate social/physical distancing, are available yet, we look forward to offering an ever-growing roster. Small groups that can maintain adequate social/physical distancing such as sewing and quilting, and are able to bring their own supplies, will be able to meet. At this time, activities that require direct physical contact, such as massage and reflexology, will not be available. Bus transportation is not available at this time.

The following additional guidelines will be in place when the senior activity centers reopen:

Complete the Daily Health Screening tool before the entrance. Participants’ temperature will be checked at the door before entering the facility. Anyone with a fever of 100° F or higher and/or completing an unsatisfactory health screening will be asked to return another day.

If able to enter, consumers will proceed to the receptionist who will confirm the activity appointment and punch the fitness card, if needed.

Class sizes will be limited to allow for a minimum of 6 feet social/physical distancing. A reservation to participate must be made in advance by calling the reception desk at the center one wishes to attend. No drop-in programs or visits will be allowed at this time. Drop-in activity will resume at a later time when deemed safe.

Observe social/physical distancing guidelines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the Local Health Department, and St. Mary’s County Government.

Always wear a face-covering when indoors; and when outside if unable to maintain 6 feet of distance while walking through the parking lot and on the grounds. Outdoor group activities involving physical activity (walking, pickleball, biking) also require wearing a face covering and additional space for physical distancing.

Seniors should arrive no more than 10 minutes before their planned activity or appointment. Participants should leave the building within10 minutes after completion of their activity or appointment.

Have an up-to-date signed waiver and AIM registration form on file with the Department; checked by staff before arrival.

Provide for frequent hand-washing or use of hand sanitizer (> 60% alcohol) throughout the building.

Use of exercise equipment will be by appointment only, limited to 45 minutes. One exercise appointment will be available each hour, on the hour, to allow 15 minutes for adequate cleaning between consumers. Household members may exercise together. Face coverings will be worn at all times.

Participants in group exercise classes will be spaced 8-10 ft. apart, with floors appropriately marked for social/physical distancing. Each participant will supply their own equipment (mat, hand weights, exercise band, etc.).

Face coverings are required while exercising unless the participant has a documented medical exclusion. Approval of a medical exclusion is determined by the County Nurse based on medical documentation before admittance to a senior activity center is allowed.

If fans are used during exercise classes, they will be overhead, not directly aimed at exercise participants.

Signage will be placed outside of the restrooms. Restrooms will be limited to ½ capacity so that social distancing may be maintained.

Due to limited space and availability of programs, only St. Mary’s County residents will be able to attend.

Your cooperation with these guidelines helps to ensure the health and safety of everyone at the senior activity centers. The Department of Aging & Human Services is pleased to welcome our community members back and we look forward to seeing everyone soon!

