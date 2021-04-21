(WALDORF, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a two-vehicle crash yesterday in Charles County that killed a toddler and injured three others.

The deceased victim is a 2-year-old-boy, the child of the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, identified as Princess Cecilia Pearl Collins, 21, of Waldorf, Maryland. The driver was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The toddler, Rahssan Johnson, was pronounced deceased at the same hospital. The child’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Another child of the driver, a 2-month old boy, identified as Jahan Keys, was medevaced by MSP Trooper 7 to Children’s National Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

At about 2:30 p.m. troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Rt. 5 (Leonardtown Road) in the area of Pika Road. Responding troopers found the Hyundai and a 2018 Ford F-250 truck, for reasons unknown at this time, had collided nearly head-on.

The driver of the Ford, identified as William Anthony Hall, 48, of Waldorf, was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the child safety seats that the children were restrained in were incorrectly installed, both facing forward in the rear passenger seat, and not fully secured to the vehicle.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene and is conducting a detailed crash investigation. Troopers from the Forestville Barrack also responded, along with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The State Highway Administration handled the 3-hour road closure for the crash investigation.

The investigation is continuing. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be presented to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s office for review.

