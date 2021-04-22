MD DNR Police Deputy Superintendent Lt. Col. Ernest J. Leatherbury Jr. abruptly resigned this week following his arrest in Ocean City, MD over the weekend.

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, Leatherbury Jr was charged with driving under the influence, failure to remain at the scene of a property damage accident, negligent driving, and unsafe backing. The report says he backed into another vehicle at a red light on US Route 50 and 707 in West Ocean City.

According to the report, the driver of the struck vehicle called police and followed Leatherbury Jr. State Troopers found Leatherbury’s Chevrolet Tahoe in a parking lot and detected “an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Leatherbury.” An impaired-driving investigation was conducted and Leatherbury was arrested and transferred to the Maryland State Police Barracks in Berlin, MD; where he was later released to a sober driver.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police said in a statement, the “per department policy”, Leatherbury was placed on emergency suspension pending an internal investigation. Later on they said he formally resigned.

His father was chief of the Crisfield Police Department. At the time of his retirement, Ernest J. Leatherbury Sr. was the ­highest-ranking Black officer in the Maryland State Police. He died after a heart attack in 2003 at age 55.

Like this: Like Loading...