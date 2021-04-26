On April 25, 2021, at approximately 8:41 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 45500 block of Coronado Drive in Great Mills, for the reported shooting involving multiple victims. Two male victims were located, ages 18 and 13. Both victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported via helicopter to area trauma centers and are listed in stable condition.

Following the initial shooting, a second shooting was reported at approximately 9:34 p.m. in the 21600 block of Eric Road in Lexington Park. Deputies located a 22-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigations. Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

