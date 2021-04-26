The thought of rehab centers often conjures images akin to that of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest; a place full of maladaptive miscreants left in the care of an evil and overbearing nurse. While that particular story dealt with the ramifications of a psychiatric hospital, rehab centers are – more often than not – associated specifically with drug or alcohol rehabilitation.

Drug rehab programs are dedicated to individuals struggling with drug or alcohol addiction, and who require additional care and assistance. Addiction can be a particularly tough beast to beat, and it often requires a team of experts and lots of support to be able to overcome it. The following is a bit more information about rehab centers and their utility.

Rehab is Voluntary

One important note to make is that rehab is completely voluntary , and the patient can choose to leave at any time. No one can be committed against their will to a rehab center, which is also for the best since the one thing that can make the experience truly effective is the patient’s willingness and desire for change. Otherwise, their addictive habits may remain the same.

The patient also has to be willing to undergo a detox treatment before heading to a rehab facility, so that they can ensure that the substance is no longer present in their system before they start the hard work of weaning themselves off of it. This is another reason why rehab works best when it is voluntary, since the patient needs to offer their consent before undertaking such a taxing regimen.

How They Work

Basically, rehab centers give people an opportunity to change their lives for the better by adjusting destructive behavior. Any treatment facility in Okanagan will include as part of their regimen various healthy coping mechanisms so that they don’t fall back into temptation quite so easily; they will also learn more about emotional regulation skills, impulse control, and so on. Much of overcoming addiction has to do with adjusting behavioral patterns, so this is a big part of rehab. The patients will also develop the necessary skills to refuse drugs and alcohol in the long term so that they can better avoid relapse in the long run.

Most rehab facilities will specialize in dealing with a broad range of drug addictions, while others focus on helping patients deal with only a specific type of drug. Patients are always encouraged to research the kind of facility they are interested in committing to before giving them a call to finalize the details since they may not be the right fit.

What They’re Like

Before patients begin treatment, they have to take part in an intake evaluation which is carried out by an addiction counselor or mental health professional. This assessment takes into account important notes like the history of the addiction, any triggering event that could have caused the addiction to become so rooted, and so on.

A full evaluation of medical records also takes place, in addition to blood testing, urine screening, and so on. In order for the treatment in the rehab facility to be truly effective, it is important for the medical professional to gather as much insight into the patient’s history as possible. Everyone’s story of addiction is different, so personalized rehab programs are required if there is to be a successful break from the substance that created such havoc in the patient’s life, to begin with.

In addition, it is important to assess if there have been specific patterns of alcohol or drug abuse, understand what the mental health status of the patient is before admitting them into the facility, and whether or not they are first-timers to the rehab process, or if they have previously been to a rehab or detox center. Some professionals also prefer to take a full assessment of the patient’s living conditions, financial status, and anything that may affect their legal status. Most importantly, the professional must understand at intake whether the patient is at risk for either violent behavior or suicide.

Treatment Plan

Based on the information gathered during the intake phase, the rehab professional will put together a well-rounded plan to help treat the patient. This may include individual therapy sessions and understanding of Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), group counseling meetings, family therapy sessions, and other targeted treatments to help provide as much support to the patient as possible.

Going into rehab is likely one of the most consequential decisions a person is bound to make. Whether it works the first time around or the third – or fifth – is largely up to the patient’s determination to quit the habit and the strength of the support network around them. Either way, rehab can be a powerful experience, one that will have a profound influence on the individual’s sense of self as well as their recovery.

