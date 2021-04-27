Published by

Reuters

By Sharon Bernstein SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) –A Republican-led effort to recall California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has garnered enough valid signatures to make the ballot, state election officials said on Monday.

Newsom will likely face a recall next fall in a race that is already shaping up to be chaotic, as three Republicans – including transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner – have already said they will run to replace him. “I am ready to lead this movement,” declared Republican former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer shortly after the signature count was announced. “Together, we w…

