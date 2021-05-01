Setting goals is key to achieving sporting targets. For both amateurs and athletes, having a goal in place to work towards is more effective than having a ‘trying your best’ attitude. The goal provides you with something to work towards, it focuses your attention and encourages perseverance to achieve it.

Planning and working every day to achieve the desired success can help in accomplishing these personal goals. Although, even with motivating, reachable goals, it is still possible to fall short. The question is, what can we do differently to help ensure that we reach our sporting goals?

Monitor Your Performance

Take into consideration past performances and reflect on the work you did to achieve the goals previously set for those occasions. Seeing what worked before and implementing it into your current routine could potentially move you forward in your progress.

By keeping a record of your progress, whether it is over a few weeks or months, you’ll be able to reflect on what you have achieved thus far and show what aspects of your training has proven the most effective. Altering your routine due to the information gained can further push you in accomplishing your goals.

Evaluating Your Current Fitness

Partaking in a fitness test will evaluate your overall health and physical status. There are numerous tests available , each designed to provide you and your trainer with information to help design a workout routine to achieve your goals.

Allow Time To Recover

The recovery process is equally as important as doing the training. Your muscles require time to heal, and so working through the pain and not allowing your body time to recover, means that you increase the risk of sustaining an injury.

Do stretches before a workout. This will help to prevent an injury during a workout but doing it after a workout as well can be of aid slightly in the recovery process. Post-workout stretches cool the muscles down and prevents that dreaded feeling of muscle tightness and joint stiffness.

Seeking Advice

A good coach will be able to give you a prediction of your potential based upon previous performances. Your coach can motivate you towards your goals, as well as provide advice on what to do differently to help you achieve them.

Attending physical therapy sessions are also a beneficial way to improve your performance. Physical therapists understand how various sports can increase your risk for specific types of injuries. By going to physical therapy , like ROI, the team can design appropriate prevention exercise programs for you to do to reduce the risk of injury.

Have Variety In Workouts

Improving athletic performance is about increasing muscle strength, response time and mental prowess. That is why functional exercises are the main choice of workout for athletes. However, changing the routine to include other forms of exercise is also beneficial. Repeating the same exercise does not help in reaching your full potential, as your body gets used to the stimulation those workouts cause, which can lead to a plateau in your results.

