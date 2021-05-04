Published by

NJ.com

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 to 15 by next week, according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

The announcement is set to come a month after the company found that its shot, which is already authorized for those age 16 and older, also provided protection for the younger group. The federal official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the FDA’s action, said the agency was expected to expand its emergency use autho…

