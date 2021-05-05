UPDATE 4:00 p.m.- This has been confirmed as a fatal crash. Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police- La Plata Barrack are conducting the investigation.

Out of respect for the families involved, no pictures will be published at this time and we ask that no names be mentioned.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle will give more information once released by officials.

La Plata, MD- Emergency units in Charles County responded to a major motor vehicle crash in La Plata, MD this afternoon on Charles Street between Bel Alton Newtown Road and Cooksey Road. Reports from the scene indicate a head-on collision between two vehicles with one person ejected.

Charles Street between Bel Alton Newtown Road and Cooksey Road will be closed for an extended period of time for crash reconstruction.

At this time the condition of the victims is not confirmed.

