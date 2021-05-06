CBD is used for multiple reasons, and there are a number of product types available. Once you have done your research and determined what you want to buy, you can start thinking about how you want to take your CBD oil. How often you should take CBD oil depends on what you are taking it for, the potency of the product and the directions from the manufacturer. With a little bit of planning, you can feel your best in no time.



Taking CBD for Sleep Issues

Many people choose to take CBD for issues that they are having with sleep. Whether this includes having trouble falling asleep or having trouble staying asleep, CBD can be a big help. You will want to take it approximately one hour before bed when using it for sleep. If you take it right before you head to bed, you are not accounting for the time that it takes to fall asleep. You want to give yourself ample time to get tired as your endocannabinoid system responds , fall asleep and sleep a full night before needing to get up. You generally will not feel groggy the next day though. This is not a drug, so it is not something that is affecting your body in an unnatural way. What you will experience includes your body’s own natural process of falling asleep, just easier than usual.

Taking CBD for Anxiety

Anxiety is another factor that contributes to when you are going to take your CBD. If you are in the midst of a panic attack, it makes sense that you are going to want quick relief. There are specific products that are designed to provide you with a fast response, whereas other CBD products should be taken regularly in order to build up reserves in the body. If you deal with anxiety on an ongoing basis, you can still consider taking CBD regularly to cut down on the number of panic attacks that you face each day.

How Much CBD Oil to Take?

The amount of CBD oil that you consume has a lot to do with what you are taking it for, and you should read the directions that come with the product you are using. CBD edibles , pills and pre-measured tinctures are going to provide you with a metered dose that is already measured out for you. If you have a bottle of CBD oil that you are dosing yourself, the typical CBD dose to start out with is anywhere between 20 and 40 milligrams per day.



How to Use CBD Oil?

The way that you use CBD oil will depend on the product type. Topical CBD products are rubbed onto the surface of the skin where you are experiencing issues. Tinctures are taken orally, and the body will absorb the product. Beverages, edibles and capsules are also ingested. Lastly, vaping products that contain CBD are inhaled into the lungs where the CBD will be absorbed.

If you are just looking to take CBD to generally feel better, you can pick a time of day that works for you. Some people like to take it first thing in the morning sublingually or by placing the product under your tongue. You can also choose to put a few drops into your morning smoothie or glass of water. If you find that it relaxes you so much that you start to feel tired, trying moving your CBD dose to the end of the day. At least, take your CBD when you have gotten home from work and do not have anywhere that you need to be.

