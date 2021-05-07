Summertime, for many, represents an opportunity to enjoy freshly cooked meals while enjoying time outdoors. Taking your dishes from ordinary to extraordinary starts with chef-inspired recipes that call to mind the flavors of the season.

Whether you’re a steak enthusiast who enjoys nothing more than a tender cut or a summer burger connoisseur looking for a fresh twist on tradition, these recipes call for high-quality beef from Omaha Steaks. Created by Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose, the New York Strips Oscar-Style complement the thick, juicy, marbled flavor of the steaks with sauteed asparagus, bearnaise sauce and jumbo lump crab meat. Or turn your attention to Fried Lobster Po Boy Burgers with pimento remoulade sauce for a tempting way to combine two summertime favorites – seafood and burgers.

Fried Lobster Po Boy Burgers

Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: about 20 minutes

Cook time: about 20 minutes

Servings: 2

Pimento Remoulade:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons minced pimentos

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon minced bread and butter pickles

1 pepperoncino (seeded and minced)

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 dashes hot sauce

kosher salt, to taste

Fried Lobster Tails:

Vegetable oil, for frying

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 large egg

1 tablespoon water

2 dashes hot sauce

1/4 cup potato chips, finely blended in food processor

1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon minced flat leaf Italian parsley

2 Omaha Steaks lobster tails (5 ounces each)

Cheeseburgers:

1 pound Omaha Steaks premium ground beef

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 brioche buns

2 slices yellow cheddar cheese

3 leaves romaine lettuce, shredded

To make pimento remoulade: In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, pimentos, mustard, pickles, pepperoncino, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, lemon juice, and hot sauce until well incorporated. Season with salt, to taste.

To make fried lobster tails: Preheat grill to 400 F and add oil to 10-inch cast-iron pan about 1/2-inch deep.

In a medium bowl, whisk flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, garlic powder, and smoked paprika until well incorporated. Set aside.

In separate medium bowl, whisk egg, water and hot sauce. Set aside.

In the third medium bowl, whisk potato chips, panko breadcrumbs, and parsley until well incorporated. Set aside.

Cut lobster tails in half lengthwise, remove meat from the shell, and season with remaining kosher salt and black pepper.

Toss halved lobster tails in the flour mixture first, egg mixture second then potato chip mixture third, coating thoroughly.

Fry lobster tails for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through. Close grill lid between flipping.

To make cheeseburgers: Preheat grill to 450 F using direct heat. Form ground beef into two 1/2 pound patties, each about 1/2-inch thick.

Using thumb, make dimple in center of each patty to help cook evenly.

Season both sides of the burger with salt and pepper, to taste. Spread butter on each cut side of the buns.

Grill burgers 4-5 minutes per side for medium doneness.

Add one slice of cheddar cheese on each burger, close the lid, and grill for about 30 seconds to melt the cheese. Remove patties from grill to clean plate. Place buns cut sides down on grill grates and toast 20-30 seconds, or until well toasted, being careful to avoid burning.

To assemble: Place desired remoulade on buns. Place cheeseburgers on bottom buns. Top each with two fried lobster tail halves. Place handful shredded lettuce on lobster tails. Top with buns.

New York Strips Oscar-Style

Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Prep time: about 30 minutes

Cook time: about 3 1/2 hours

Servings: 4

Sauteed Asparagus:

1/2 pound jumbo asparagus (about 1 bunch), blanched in salted boiling water

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons minced shallots

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Bearnaise Sauce:

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons minced shallots

1 tablespoon chopped tarragon

3 egg yolks

2 tablespoons water, plus additional for boiling, divided

2 dashes hot sauce

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat:

1 pound jumbo lump crab meat

2 tablespoons kosher salt

New York Strip Steaks:

4 Omaha Steaks Private Reserve or Butcher’s Cut New York Strips (10 ounces each)

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

water

4 tablespoons grapeseed oil

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 garlic cloves

2 fresh thyme sprigs

To make asparagus: Cut asparagus stalks into 1/4-inch pieces. Heat a large pan over medium-high heat and add olive oil.

Add garlic and shallots to pan; lightly saute about 20 seconds, or until fragrant.

Add asparagus to pan; saute about 2 minutes until lightly browned. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

To make bearnaise sauce: In a small saucepan, bring vinegar, shallots, and tarragon to boil then reduce to simmer 3-4 minutes until reduced by about half. Cool to room temperature.

Bring medium pot half full of water to slow boil.

In a small bowl, whisk egg yolks, vinegar reduction, water, and hot sauce until well incorporated.

Place bowl over a pot of boiling water and continue whisking ingredients until it starts to emulsify and becomes sauce-like. Alternate whisking on and off the heat every 30 seconds to prevent eggs from scrambling.

Gradually add melted butter, continuously whisking until sauce becomes rich with ribbony consistency and sets up. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. If too thick, add 1 tablespoon water at a time and whisk to desired consistency.

To make crab meat: In medium bowl, lightly toss crab meat with salt until well coated.

To make steaks: Pat steaks dry with paper towels and season heavily with salt and pepper, to taste. Bring steaks to room temperature.

Place sous vide immersion circulator in a pot of water and set to 5 F below target doneness.

Place seasoned steaks in sous vide bag or zip-top bag and cook 2 hours.

Remove bag and remove steaks from bag. Pat steaks dry with paper towels.

Warm large cast-iron pan over high heat and add oil. Add steaks, butter, garlic cloves, and thyme leaves. After about 1 minute, steaks should start to brown.

Flip steaks and baste with butter until caramelized. Remove steaks from pan and rest 7-8 minutes.

To assemble: Place asparagus on the bottom of the plate. Top with steaks (whole or sliced), crab meat, and bearnaise sauce.

