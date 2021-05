Southern Maryland Workforce Development Board and the Southern Maryland Chief Elected Officials have released a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking a One-Stop Operator in Southern Maryland Workforce Development Area.

The RFP will be posted on https://somdworkforceboard.org/board-documents/ or you can email malaw528@aol.com to request the RFP.

The proposal is due June 11, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...