ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has officially surpassed the milestone of vaccinating more than 65% of adults against COVID-19.

At 65.1%, according to official CDC data, Maryland is outpacing the national rate of 58.5%, and well on track to surpass President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults with at least one dose by Independence Day.

“We remain laser focused on making sure no arm is left behind and have adapted our efforts for this new phase of the vaccination campaign,” said Governor Hogan. “If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, please get your vaccine immediately to keep you, your family, friends, and neighbors safe, and so we can put this pandemic behind us, and get back to normal.”

All eligible Marylanders can receive a vaccination without an appointment at any of the state’s 13 mass vaccination sites. Immediate appointments can be scheduled by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

