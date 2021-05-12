Annapolis, MD- At a Wednesday, May 12, 2021 press conference that started at 4:30 p.m., Maryland Governor Larry Hogan(R) announced that effective Saturday, May 15, 2021, all Maryland Businesses are allowed to open with no restrictions, other than the wearing of masks at indoor facilities and businesses.

The Governor states that the mask restriction can be lifted once Maryland reaches 70% of Marylanders receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The Governor’s goal is to do so by Memorial Day 2021. Maryland is less than 5% from reaching that goal.

You can watch the full press conference below or at https://youtu.be/DIMPum8Ga8s

This is a developing story and will be updated later with more information once released by the Governor’s Office.

