Published by

Stateline.org

After a weekend in the Burleigh County, North Dakota, detention center last summer, Dustin Gawrylow was relieved when the state’s attorney decided not to press charges against him. Gawrylow, 38, had been in a fistfight with his brother — a “brotherly scuffle,” he called it — and was surprised to be arrested after going to the police to explain what happened.

But even though his charges didn’t stick around, his booking photo did. “In the meantime, my mug shot got out, and it circulated widely in political circles,” said Gawrylow, who in 2012 started the North Dakota Watchdog Network, a libertar…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...