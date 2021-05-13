Published by

Reuters

By Julie Steenhuysen and Kate Kelland (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccine developers are making ever bolder assertions that the world will need yearly booster shots or new vaccines to tackle concerning coronavirus variants, but some scientists question when, or whether, such shots will be needed.

In interviews with Reuters, more than a dozen influential infectious disease and vaccine development experts said there is growing evidence that the first round of global vaccinations may offer enduring protection against the coronavirus and its most worrisome variants discovered to date. Some of these scient…

