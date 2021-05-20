FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Four Seahawks were selected to the 2021 All-Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Baseball Team, the conference announced today (May 19). Dillon Waters was named to the First Team while Jake Wood , Derrick Booker and Joey Bryner were named to the Second Team.

Waters, a senior outfielder and pitcher, led the Seahawks in batting average at .383, while also placing second on the team in RBI’s with 18. A native of Churchton, Maryland, Waters also heavily contributed on the mound with six starts and eight total appearances for a 4.04 ERA which led all Seahawk starters.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Shortstop Jake Wood was selected onto the second team as he leads the team in the slugging department with 3 home runs on the year. The senior from Mechanicsville, Maryland has also collected 21 RBI’s which was the best on the team as well as hitting for a team-leading 10 doubles.

Booker has been a dangerous outfield weapon on the year, always finding ways to get and advance on base by leading the team with 16 walks as well as a team leading five stolen bases. Additionally, the sophomore from Abingdon, Maryland crossed the plate 26 times which was more than any other Seahawk.

Senior Joey Bryner was also named to the Second Team and was third on the team with a .344 batting average. The first baseman and Leonardtown, Maryland native also knocked in a home run on the year as well as 31 total hits with seven of them being doubles.

