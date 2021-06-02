A sewage system is an indispensable component of your home since it affects your everyday life in a lot of ways. It carries away waste to safeguard your health. When you encounter challenges related to a damaged sewer line, the chances of facing a critical plumbing issue that will require swift action will be very high. Repairing a sewer line can be costly and this is the reason why you need to keep them well maintained and in check. To avoid sleepless nights over plumbing problems related to the sewer system, there are different measures that you need to take to prevent any issues. Read on to learn when your sewer line could need repair or replacement.

Slow Drain

A slow drain is frustrating, and it is a clear indicator that a blockage is forming in your sewer system. This is a sign that shows if the blockage developing will lead to a sewage backup and clog that will stall everything. If you observe that your toilet or bathtub is draining slowly, it is advisable to try solving the problem in the early stages. Addressing a bigger problem than a simple clog can be costly. So take appropriate action once you suspect something fishy about your drainage system.

Sewer Odor

A sewer line, like any other drainage system, must be airtight. The only exception can be places like vent stacks. Therefore, you have every right to be suspicious the moment you smell sewer odors around your home. A sewer odor can be a sign of a clog or crack somewhere along the sewer line. You need to check the line so you can address the issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

Blockages

Sewage backups or backflow can happen when you flush the toilet, and this indicates that there might be a problem within your sewer system. If you ever see water flowing back or moving slowly when you flush the toilet, you should immediately take action to address the issue. The experts at All Service Plumbers explain that you need to learn about the problem and how it can be resolved. If it is a blockage building up in the sewer system, you should call a professional plumber to clean it before it blocks the entire system. A regular sewer inspection can also help you identify potential challenges that may need attention. Sewer line replacement can be costly, so you need to be proactive and detect the problems early.

Damages Caused by Tree Roots

Tree roots can also cause significant damage to your sewer lines. You can know the line is damaged if you notice constantly wet spots on your lawn. If there is a section on the lawn or ground that is always damp, you must realize that there is a leak underground. If you observe an extra lush and evergreen patch on your lawn, you should know that it can be a result of undetected leaks underneath.

You should also keep an eye out for any raised patches on the ground; these are caused by the expansion of tree roots below the sewer pipes. Similarly, foundation cracks can also be a result of a damaged main sewer line at your home. If left unattended, broken sewer lines can cause terrible structural damage to the foundation of your home.

Pooling of Septic Waste in the Yard

If you have a broken sewer pipe on your property, one major sign you would immediately notice is the pooling of septic wastewater in your yard. If the sewer line is clogged, it eventually breaks since the wastewater cannot move past the clog. Pooling of waste can also be a result of a broken septic tank.

Mold

Mold can be an indication of several problems. It could be caused by a damaged sewer line inside the walls of your home. In most cases, it is difficult to detect hidden leaks, but you can observe the growth of mold over time. You must contact a plumber immediately when you notice mold spreading on your walls or any other surfaces around your house.

Sewer blockage is one of the most terrifying and frustrating plumbing problems that you can experience in your home. The major issue is that sewer line damage can be a ticking time bomb in your home. Therefore, you must be proactive and diffuse the situation before you face any huge problems. There are different measures that you should take to check if your sewer line needs repair or replacement. Leakages, slow drain, and sewer odors are some of the signs that can tell you if your sewer system needs attention.

Like this: Like Loading...