It’s no secret that Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms. In a matter of seconds, you can find people from all over the world who share similar interests to your own. There are many ways to grow an Instagram following, but there is no one size fits all approach. Brands and businesses can post a mix of their photos, professionally taken images from their website or social media account, influencer posts that they commissioned and paid for, as well as branded content like product shots with links to purchase.

The most important thing is that it maintains the brand identity and reflects what makes them special. If you are not interested in building your follower count through sponsored posts or other methods, their ways are some free things you can do like taking high-quality photos on your phone instead of using a camera, posting engaging captions, adding filters or stickers if desired, and even tagging people who appear in the photos. In addition to this, there are also paid options, such as using an Instagram growth service like Growth Silo. There are so many things you can do, and if you need to grow your following, but are struggling to do this, here are a few things you should try.

Make sure your profile is optimized

Creating a profile is one of the very first steps that you will take when creating your Instagram account. This step shouldn’t just be done in a hurry, because if you are looking to find success on Instagram and grow your following, you will actually need to have a good profile and make sure it is optimized so that people will actually be able to find you

First, you must start off with your username. A username should be short and easy to remember because this is how people will search for you. Next up is your profile picture. This picture should be something that is related to your page. If it is a logo, it should be clear enough to read in the small icon. This will be the way that people identify you. Lastly, you should always have a good bio. This should include a little bit about yourself and your account, and if you have a brand or a business, you should make sure to link your website as well as the location of your store or business.

Remember to use hashtags

One tool that everyone knows about but not too many people actually know how to use efficiently and effectively, is hashtags. Hashtags are a fantastic tool to use when trying to grow your Instagram following because they allow you to reach a much larger audience that might not yet follow you. Even better than that, this audience falls part of your niche and target audience. If you want to make use of hashtags you should always use ones that are related to your content. From these related ones, you should pick the most popular ones in order to reach the most amount of people possible.

Join a niche

Instagram is a massive platform with billions of users and it’s practically impossible to market to every single one of them. This is why having a niche is so important. There are so many benefits that come along with having a niche, but the biggest is that you get to post content that is catered specifically to this niche and you will get more followers by doing this. There are so many different niches that you can choose to join from makeup to food, to animals, to sport, and so much more. You just need to find what suits your account the best and roll with it.

Post often

A lot of the time people are too scared to post too often on Instagram because they think it doesn’t look good or that it makes people look needy. However, this isn’t the case if you are posting on all of the different features that Instagram has to offer. For instance, you should only be posting once a day to your feed, but when posting to other features like stories and reels you can post multiple times a day. This gives you a better chance at reaching more people. By posting on the newer feature that Instagram has to offer, you are also reaching a bigger variety of people because different demographics make use of the different features more often than others.

