LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, June 3, 2021, a Charles County jury, after a 7-day trial and less than a day of deliberation, convicted Marc Christopher Brown, Jr., 28, of Home Invasion, First-Degree Burglary, Kidnapping, and related charges.

On December 12, 2019, officers made contact with victim Uchenna Okezie at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Okezie reported that she was assaulted at her Waldorf residence and kidnapped.

An investigation revealed that on December 11, 2019 at approximately 7:30 p.m., the victim returned home from work and walked into the foyer of her residence. Upon entrance, a male suspect, later determined to be Brown, ran from the living room and began to physically assault her. Brown struck the victim in the head and body several times, pinned her down, and bound her hands and feet. He also stuffed gauze pads in her mouth and tied tape around her head to hold the gauze pads in place.

After keeping the victim bound in her house for several hours, Brown forced the victim into the passenger side of her 2010 black Toyota Camry. As Brown was exiting the neighborhood, the victim was able to free her hands and feet and fall out of the vehicle. The victim screamed as the vehicle stopped.

When the vehicle stopped, Brown got out and dragged the victim back into the vehicle. Brown then drove the vehicle out of the neighborhood. Brown drove around for some time before returning to the victim’s residence. Brown re-secured the ligatures around the victim’s feet and hands inside of the residence. He also covered her head with a coat and forced her to sit on a stair while he proceeded to rummage through items in the house.

Brown then forced the victim back into the vehicle and drove to several ATM machines in an attempt to withdraw money using the victim’s credit and debit cards. He successfully withdrew $100 from a bank in Waldorf. After his attempts to withdraw money, Brown drove to the area of Gardiner Road in Accokeek and pushed the victim out of the vehicle while her hands and feet were still bound. He then left the area in her vehicle. The victim was able to contact a passerby who was able to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department. Officers responded and located the victim on the roadway still bound.

Shortly after leaving the victim, Brown drove the victim’s vehicle into the front glass doors of the AMF Waldorf Lanes bowling alley several times. He then exited the vehicle and approached the ATM machine located in the business’s lobby. Once he discovery the ATM was empty, he left the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Brown was apprehended on December 12, 2019. When officers apprehended Brown, they discovered glass in his bookbag that matched the glass from AMF Waldorf Lanes and $100. Brown was also wearing shoes that matched the pattern found on a shoeprint at the victim’s residence. The victim’s vehicle was later located near Brown’s father’s residence.

A sentencing date has been set for August 26, 2021. Brown faces a potential of over 107 years in prison.

CONVICTED

Home Invasion

First-Degree Burglary

Second-Degree Burglary

Second-Degree Assault

Kidnapping

Robbery

False Imprisonment

Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle

Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000

Take/Steal/Cary Credit Card Belonging to Another

Fraudulent Theft of Identifying Information Without Consent

Malicious Destruction of Property (2 counts)

