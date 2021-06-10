Biking is one of the best ways to travel nowadays. With rising prices of fuel and the fact that roads are becoming more and more congested, taking a bike to work, to school, or elsewhere is the primary means of travel for many people nowadays. However, bikers are prone to accidents as well.

Did you know that in 2019 alone, there were 846 recorded bicycle-related deaths? There are also thousands of injuries caused by bicycle accidents. The number does grow smaller by a small margin yearly as more states and cities become more biker friendly but that doesn’t mean you should become complacent.

Accidents can happen when you least expect them. What makes bikers more prone to accidents is that they are often left unnoticed by other bikers. It’s best to be prepared when an accident does happen. As such, here are a few things that you need to do after getting injured in a bike accident.

Relax And Wait For Help

Like with any other accident, it’s best that you stay calm and relaxed after getting into one. Some injuries are visible and obviously evident by the pain you feel. These injuries aren’t your biggest problems. The biggest issues you might be facing are internal injuries.

Internal injuries are very serious matters because in most cases, these can only be fixed or remediated through surgery. Another problem with internal injuries is that they can become worse if you move abruptly after the accident so it’s best to stay put as much as you can.

First aid responders can get to you in a couple of minutes so it’s much better to wait for them to arrive. What they can do is properly place you on a stretcher and then have you sent to the hospital safely. As hard as it may be, staying calm is one of the best things you can do after getting into an accident.

To prevent serious injuries, never head out to bike without the right gear. Always have your helmet on as this can greatly reduce the impact of collisions on your head. Elbow pads and knee pads are also necessary, so invest in them as well.

Lawyer Up

The legal matters behind accidents often get ignored by people but in reality, it’s an important part of the affair as well. This is especially the case if the accident was caused by the negligence of another rider and the accident resulted in serious injuries. In cases like these, you are liable for compensation.

The first thing you’d want to do is find legal help. There are many bike accident attorneys that can help you out in cases like these. What they’ll do is prove to the court that the other party is responsible for the accident and that they need to compensate you for what happened.

Just compensation is basically the legal obligation of the defendant to pay for expenses such as medical fees and lost wages that incur after the accident. Since it’s their fault, to begin with, you shouldn’t have to suffer financially because of the accident.

Proving that the other party is at fault can be difficult. However, in this age where surveillance cams are nearly everywhere, it’s more doable than ever. As a biker, it’s recommended that you keep a body cam with you as well so that you can record accidents as they happen.

It’s also important that you avoid breaking any traffic laws as well. If you are breaking the law as the accident happens, it can be you that’s at fault.

Call Your Family

It’s important that you notify your family about the accident as soon as it happens. Aside from the moral support, they are also the ones who can help you settle your bills in the hospital. They can also help you with your needs while you are still on the path to recovery.

Of course, your family deserves to be informed about the accident as well. Make sure to keep a list of emergency contacts with you at all times so that other people can contact your family in your stead after an accident.

No matter how careful you are, you can never really tell when or where you are going to get into an accident. Instead of waiting too late to prepare, it’s best that you are already aware of what you need and what you need not do once you get into such a predicament. Of course, it’s much better if you drive safely at all times.

