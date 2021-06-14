Coffee is one of the most valuable commodities in the world. People will travel to the most remote places on the planet to find coffee beans.

One of the reasons why coffee is so popular is because of the flexibility it offers. You can enjoy a plain cup of coffee, or you can decorate it in countless ways.

There are so many types of coffee you can enjoy, it does not make sense only to try plain black coffee or drink a single type all your life. If you love coffee, you should be open to its many varieties.

The following are four types of coffee you will want to try:

1. Frappuccino

The Frappuccino is one of the most popular types of coffee on the planet and a Starbucks mainstay. It is a type of coffee made by blending ice with other ingredients and subsequently covering it with whip cream. To say that a cup of Frappuccino is delicious is a massive understatement.

You don’t have to do much to enjoy a cup of Frappuccino if you want to make it yourself. It also takes a short time to make a cup of Frappuccino.

To make a Frappuccino, you need a cup or two of ice, ½ cup shot of espresso (or double-strength coffee), ½ cup of whole milk, 1 tbsp. of sugar, and 1 tbsp. of flavored syrup (mocha, chocolate, etc.).

You will need to brew the coffee yourself. You should buy whole coffee beans and grind the coffee yourself. Grinding the beans the right way before brewing your coffee gives you the best-tasting coffee. It is especially so if the beans you grind are fresh.

It would be best if you let the coffee cool naturally after brewing it. Do not pour the hot coffee into the ice, or it will taste weird.

2. Caramel Macchiato

The caramel macchiato is another iced coffee drink that you have to try at least once. It is a sweet and refreshing beverage you can make for yourself or entertain guests. It also takes less than ten minutes to prepare a caramel macchiato.

There is a simple recipe to make a caramel macchiato. You will need the following ingredients: Vanilla syrup (20ml), cold milk (240ml), caramel sauce (20ml), two shots of espresso or 80ml of strongly brewed coffee, and a cup of large ice.

Making a cup of caramel macchiato is quite simple. All you have to do is add the espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, and ice into a cup. Blend the ingredients until you achieve a drink with a smooth texture. Add the caramel source on top of the drink, and you have a cup of caramel macchiato ready to drink.

3. Café Mocha

The café mocha is an espresso-based drink with hot milk and chocolate. It was created by Americans and is a variation of the café latte. You can easily make a cup of café mocha at home even without an espresso machine.

The ingredients you will require are 2/3 cup of mocha or chocolate powder or chocolate syrup, two tablespoons of dark-roasted coffee beans, a cup of skimmed milk, and whipped cream. You will also need a coffee grinder.

Prepare your coffee as you typically would using the grinder and heat the milk plus the chocolate syrup at the same time. You don’t want the milk or syrup to be cold, or the mixture will not be as smooth as it should. When you heat the milk, ensure it does not burn. Add the mocha or chocolate powder into a large mug and add the milk. Stir it as swiftly and vigorously as possible until the powder dissolves. Pour the coffee into a mug and add the whipped cream. Enjoy a tasty cup of café mocha.

4. Americano

Americano is one of the few espresso-based drinks that does not use milk. The drink does use espresso but infuses it with water instead of milk. The Americano will have the same strength as other espressos but will have a different flavor.

You can very easily make your own Americano, whether at home or work. All you need is hot water and espresso, and that’s it.

To make an Americano:

Get a mug and a glass.

Pour a shot of espresso into the glass and hot water into the mug.

Add the espresso into the mug and stir.

In conclusion, there are too many types of coffee drinks for you to try. Of all the dozens of coffee drinks, the four above are ones you must try. They are not only easy to make, but they are also delicious. You don’t have to take my word for it; try and excite your taste buds.

