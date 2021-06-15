Annapolis, MD- At a late morning press conference, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced the end of the Maryland COVID-19 State of Emergency, set for July 1, 2021.

The Governor also announced that as of July 1, 2021 all restricitons announced by the state will cease. This includes the mandate of masks in schools, medical facilities, etc. Business and organizations are still allowed to require them.

Hogan announced that some programs will be extended such as the eviction moratorium and the grace period for expiring permits, licenses, etc.

The COVID-19 state of emergency will end in two phases:

EMERGENCY MANDATES AND RESTRICTIONS END ON JULY 1

All emergency mandates and restrictions will be terminated as of July 1. There will no longer be any statewide mask order in effect for any settings, including schools, camps, and child care facilities.

45-DAY ADMINISTRATIVE GRACE PERIOD THROUGH AUGUST 15

Thursday, July 1 will mark the beginning of a 45-day grace period, where certain regulations will continue to be relaxed to complete the administrative transition out of the pandemic. This includes such provisions as renewing driver’s licenses, winding down emergency health operations, and the moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19.

