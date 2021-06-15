Annapolis, MD- At a late morning press conference, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced the end of the Maryland COVID-19 State of Emergency, set for July 1, 2021.

The Governor also announced that as of July 1, 2021 all restricitons announced by the state will cease. This includes the mandate of masks in schools, medical facilities, etc. Business and organizations are still allowed to require them.

Hogan announced that some programs will be extended such as the eviction moratorium and the grace period for expiring permits, licenses, etc.

This is a developing story and we will update more when all details are released later today.

