Now that the world is slowly but surely easing into normality after a year of suffering from the pandemic, now’s the perfect time to explore the great outdoors once again. You should ease into it as well and what better way to kickstart your adventures than with camping with family or friends.

Camping is a great way to enjoy the wild but it can be uncomfortable unless you’re prepared. We all know the works when it comes to camping. A good fire source, a tent, a camping bed, food, drinks, and some quality people. What many tend to overlook though is the importance of gazebos.

These are portable gazebos that can serve as a shade or a cover from the rain while out camping. Getting one for your next camping trip might just be one of the best decisions you’ll make in a while. Here are 7 tips that can help you find the perfect gazebo for camping.

Portability Is A Must

The entire point of camping is being able to freely move around in the outdoors without having to pull all of your belongings with you. For camping gazebos, portability is a must. When we say portability, we are referring to the weight and the size of the gazebo when it’s folded.

There are many portable gazebos out there and there are also some that are very bulky. When it comes to finding the right gazebo , portability should be a priority. You’ll need something that doesn’t just fit in your car, it should also be easy to hand-carry too.

Find One That’s Waterproof

This is arguably one of the most important qualities that your gazebo should have. If it isn’t waterproof, what good is a camping gazebo? It’s easy to find shade when it’s sunny but it’s tougher to find shelter from the rain. As such, getting a waterproof gazebo should be your top priority.

Not all gazebos are waterproof. Some are made out of thin fabric which gets wet and leaks during rain. Waterproof gazebos tend to be more expensive than regular ones but it’s a small price to pay for your comfort and ease of camping once an unexpected rain hits the camping grounds.

The good news is that the majority of gazebos are waterproof. Those that aren’t are usually intended for use on beaches and other sunny areas. It’s best to ask the salesman about the waterproofing of the gazebo before you buy it. Again, this is a very important aspect of the equipment.

Bring In The Shade

Aside from protecting you from the rain, the next best and most important use of a camping gazebo is to give you shade under the sun. There are no roofs or shelters where you’re headed. You need something to cover you and your company with once the sun starts to become too intense.

Get a gazebo that can block out the heat of the sun. This will make those summer camping trips more comfortable and enjoyable. There are also some gazebos that can block out UV filters so consider investing in these ones too.

The more shade the gazebo provides, the better it will be. There’s nothing worse than being torched under the heat of the sun while camping.

Pop-up Gazebos vs. Traditional Gazebos

Pop-up gazebos are very easy to set up. You usually have to prop up the foundation of the gazebo and the rest of it will follow suit. Traditional gazebos take a lot more work to set up and it’s not ideal for those that aren’t handy with tools and setting up tents as this is more complex.

The upside to pop-up gazebos is their intuitiveness when it comes to setting it up. On the other hand, traditional gazebos are usually more sturdy as they are held together by nails and other contraptions. It’s completely up to you what you want to choose but if you can handle it, it’s best to get traditional gazebos for that added durability.

Gazebos With Nets

Aside from mosquitoes, there are a ton of other insects you need to watch out for in the open. Most of those insects carry various diseases that you definitely don’t want on your plate. If you don’t want the hassle of shooing away every bug that comes inside the gazebo, then it’s a must that you get one with a net.

Some camping gazebos come with a handy mosquito net equipped. This will prevent mosquitoes and other bugs from bugging you inside. If you are going to visit a camping ground that’s notorious for having many of these pests, then make sure that you get a gazebo with a net.

Privacy Features

As more and more people are beginning to explore once again, you can expect some camping grounds to be populated too. In cases like these, it can be hard to get the privacy that you and your friends are looking for. As such, you might want to consider getting gazebos that have “walls.”

In most cases, these walls are detachable from the gazebo itself. It’s basically not just a gazebo anymore, it’s a full-on shelter complete with protection from insects, the sun, rain, and the attention of other campers on the camping grounds.

Picking The Right Size

Gazebos come in various sizes. Some gazebos can shelter as many as 20 people but of course, these are large gazebos that can be bothersome to set up and carry. When picking a gazebo size, make sure to consider how many people are on the camping trip with you.

It should be enough to accommodate everyone when it rains. It’s pointless bringing a gazebo that’s excessively large especially when you’re just a group of four people.

These are just some of the best tips you should consider when picking a gazebo for your next camping trip. That trip is going to be a lot more enjoyable if you have a gazebo to keep everyone sheltered. As these things are durable, you can expect the gazebo to be with you for many camping trips to come.

