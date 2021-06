Brandywine, MD- Maryland State Police have closed the southbound lanes of Crain Highway(US 301) at Clymer Drive while they investigate a fatal crash that happened just before 6:30 a.m. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is the intersection of where you enter for Target or Costco in Brandywine, MD.

At this time, the road is completely closed and cars are using the right shoulder to bypass the scene and move along the roadway.

This is a developing story…

