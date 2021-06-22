Published by

Reuters

By Merdie Nzanga (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden needs to do more to secure voting rights for Black Americans, said activists traveling through the South to commemorate the historic ‘Freedom Riders’.

“I am hoping that we will see the same kind of tenacity, commitment, and passion around protecting the civil rights of Black voters as we’ve seen with other policies,” LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, which organized the tour, told Reuters from Atlanta on Monday. Dozens of civil rights activists are traveling on five customized buses from Jackson, Mississippi to Washington D…

